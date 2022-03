The Annapolis Film Festival is back in person this year and they are bookending the festival with two films that prominently feature CHOCOLATE. The opening night film To Olivia stars Hugh Bonneville as the celebrated British author Roald Dahl when he was writing “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and Keeley Hawes as his wife and actress Patricia Neal. The closing day film Peace by Chocolate portrays the inspirational true story of a Syrian refugee family that starts a successful chocolate factory business in Nova Scotia, Canada.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO