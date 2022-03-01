ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Art Briles out at Grambling after school criticized for hiring the disgraced former Baylor football coach

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Art Briles...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Moscow says it will let Ukrainian civilians flee — to Russia

LVIV/IRPIN, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian officials said a Russian air strike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 13 civilians, while talks between Kyiv and Moscow made little progress towards easing the conflict. The strike on the factory in Makariv, just west of...
POLITICS
Reuters

What would a U.S. ban on Russian oil mean for the world?

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The possibility that the United States might ban Russian oil imports has triggered a surge in Brent crude to almost $140 a barrel, its highest level since 2008. read more. Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, at around 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

These are the 10 most expensive states for gas

Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Grambling, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Grambling, LA
Football
Grambling, LA
College Sports
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Briles

Comments / 0

Community Policy