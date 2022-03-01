Art Briles out at Grambling after school criticized for hiring the disgraced former Baylor football coach

LVIV/IRPIN, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian officials said a Russian air strike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 13 civilians, while talks between Kyiv and Moscow made little progress towards easing the conflict. The strike on the factory in Makariv, just west of...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a request from Pennsylvania prosecutors to review a state supreme court decision that overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, leaving the ruling from Pennsylvania's high court that freed him from prison intact. Prosecutors from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, asked the justices...
LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The possibility that the United States might ban Russian oil imports has triggered a surge in Brent crude to almost $140 a barrel, its highest level since 2008. read more. Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, at around 7...
Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.
Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has unleashed significant devastation, forcing at least 1.5 million people so far to flee their homes, and costing many their lives. For many Ukrainians, the invasion is also a painful echo of their past, when they survived the Holocaust. "I feel like I'm dreaming," 88-year-old Natalia...
Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
The International Judo Federation has removed the titles and jobs Vladimir Putin and a long-time Kremlin-supporting oligarch held at the organization. The announcement comes as Russia's attack on Ukraine has killed hundreds of civilians and driven more than 1.5 million to flee into neighboring nations. "The International Judo Federation announces...
People have found a direct way to help individual Ukrainians: booking their Airbnbs. A whopping 61,000 nights were booked in Ukraine on March 2 and 3, because people know the money will go directly to the hosts, whose lives have been upended as their country is being invaded by Russia.
Washington — An armed 17-year-old male was arrested at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday night after he and another individual drove through a security checkpoint at the installation's main gate, prompting a lockdown at the base. The incident took place as Vice President Kamala Harris and four members of...
