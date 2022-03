Celina Man Accused Of Concealing A Bag Of Methamphetamine In A Bible. Three people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony controlled substance charges following two routine traffic stops 2 days apart. An Oklahoma couple was arrested on controlled substance charges after containers with three different types of THC were found in a vehicle during a State Highway 154 traffic stop late Thursday night. A Celina man was arrested on a possession charge after concealing a bag of methamphetamine in a Bible taken with him to jail Wednesday, according to arrest reports.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO