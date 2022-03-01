Dates REVEALED for the 2022 Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic In Disney World

A deleted tweet by a Disney executive may have leaked when EPCOT's highly anticipated new ride. Earlier today, Disney Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell posted a seemingly innocent tweet about test riding the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, which is set to open sometime this year. However, a previous version of the tweet that Morrell deleted may have spoiled when the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride will open at EPCOT. The first version of the tweet (which Morrell deleted, but was screen captured and shared by Walt Disney World News Today) noted that the ride will open Memorial Day Weekend. Disney hasn't officially announced the opening date for the ride, but Morrell probably has a good idea as to when it will open due to his position.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO