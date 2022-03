Target is expanding its warehouse presence in the U.S., with four new centers now in the works as part of a multibillion-dollar capital spending program. The retailer, which saw its annual sales soar to over $100B last year, is also adding a new network of 10 sortation sites with the aim of making products move faster through its supply chain, The Wall Street Journal reports. Shipt Inc., the last-mile delivery startup that Target bought in 2017, will work alongside the sortation sites to provide fast online order fulfillment.

