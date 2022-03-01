ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

FIRST LOOK at the Boarding Area in the Upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Ride in EPCOT

By Sara McOmber
disneyfoodblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all the news about Disney World’s Star Wars hotel, you might have forgotten about another space attraction that’s opening soon! But now we’ve got an update about the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster in EPCOT. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is opening this...

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Disney World Might Have Accidentally Revealed New Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Opening Date

A deleted tweet by a Disney executive may have leaked when EPCOT's highly anticipated new ride. Earlier today, Disney Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell posted a seemingly innocent tweet about test riding the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, which is set to open sometime this year. However, a previous version of the tweet that Morrell deleted may have spoiled when the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride will open at EPCOT. The first version of the tweet (which Morrell deleted, but was screen captured and shared by Walt Disney World News Today) noted that the ride will open Memorial Day Weekend. Disney hasn't officially announced the opening date for the ride, but Morrell probably has a good idea as to when it will open due to his position.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Queue Signs Installed Outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

Queue signs have been installed at the entrance of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT. We saw signs installed on either side of the entrance a few days ago, but these new signs hang from the top of the “greeter structure.” They will indicate the stand-by queue, Lightning Lane, and single rider (if that is an option).
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy' Sequel Looks Unlikely After Sales Disappointment

I’m genuinely curious: was Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy anyone’s game of the year, last year? That’s not me trying to drag the game, by the way. After it released in late October, people were generally surprised with how good it actually was - I think following on from the very mixed Marvel’s Avengers, everyone was initially a bit wary of it. In our review, we gave it an 8/10, describing it as “a fun game with a deep story about loss and grief”. It also made the overall GAMINGbible top 10 of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Guardians of the Galaxy launch sales "undershot expectations"

Guardians of the Galaxy didn’t sell as well as Square Enix expected upon its launch last year. The publisher shared its disappointment in a financial results briefing earlier this month, but pledged to “make up” for the slow start through further sales in 2022. It’s a shame for Guardians of the Galaxy, which GamesRadar+ rated four stars and deemed to be up there with the best the Marvel movies have to offer. But if developer Eidos Montreal is freed up from making a sequel, that could spell good news for fans of the studio’s other series, Deus Ex.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coaster#New Guardians#Concept Art#Disney World#World Discovery#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Starjumper#Imagineers#Dfb#Transformation
WDW News Today

Protective Sheathing Added to Ship Stand of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as Painting Continues at EPCOT

Blue protective sheathing has been added to the ship stand outside the newest ride coming to EPCOT. Following the complete installation of the Xandarian starship outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, crew members have been adding details to the ship and its stand. Let’s take a look at how the exterior of the attraction is coming along.
LIFESTYLE
Bay News 9

Tron construction: An updated look at upcoming Disney World ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — A coaster based on the “Tron” films is coming to Magic Kingdom at Disney World. When will it open? We still don’t know. Construction of TRON Lightcycle Run continues at Magic Kingdom. TRON is one of the most-anticipated new attractions at Disney World.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

First Look at Merchandise Collections Coming to 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney has released their first look at the merchandise collections coming to the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival beginning March 2. Featured characters include Orange Bird, Spike the Bee, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Figment. Additional pieces will debut throughout the festival and select items will be available on shopDisney.com.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Action News Jax

WATCH: First look at Disney World’s newest ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re getting an inside look at Walt Disney World’s newest ride. Right now, construction is underway at Disney’s EPCOT park, as imaginneers work on building Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. STORY: Love Disney World? Plans to get visitors from Orlando airport to...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy