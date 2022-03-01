ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ducks complete the sweep behind Brandenburg's shutout effort

By Jared Mack
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first three games of the Ducks and Red Storm, offensive fireworks were on display. Oregon's bats converted baserunners into runs, whether it was a 13 run eighth inning or 11 runs in the first two. On Monday, the Ducks (5-3) came away with a series sweep over...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Duke Coach Refuses To Shake Hands With Hubert Davis

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
247Sports

For Brad Davison, Senior Day Will Be About More Than Wins, Titles

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison held up the Big Ten Conference championship trophy for the second time in three years after No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) completed a sweep over No. Purdue. Thousands of fans, many of which stormed the Kohl Center floor, jokingly started chanting "One more year. One more year." It brought a smile to Davison's face as he then sarcastically asked athletic director Chris McIntosh if there was a way around the NCAA's eligibility rules for him to return in 2022-23. Davison will not get one more year -- much to the delight of opposing Big Ten fans and coaches. The fifth-year senior will suit up in Madison for the final time for Sunday's regular season finale against Nebraska (9-21, 3-16), a moment that Davison is quite sure how he'll handle emotionally, but knows it will be "very tough."
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Coach K calls loss to North Carolina "unacceptable"

Duke Basketball turned in one of its worst performances of the season during the second half of Saturday night's game against North Carolina. The Blue Devils, leading by two at the half over their arch rivals, surrendered 55 points in the final 20 minutes, blowing a seven point lead and eventually losing by 13 to the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
247Sports

Blue Devils fall flat again in Cameron in Coach K's home court farewell, lose to UNC 94-81

And just like that...the Coach K era at Cameron Indoor Stadium has come to an end. It ended with a disappointing loss to a team they blew out less than a month ago. Paolo Banchero scored a team high 23 while Mark Williams recorded another double-double with 16 and 13 rebounds but the Blue Devils' poor execution and inconsistent play at home proved to be too much to overcome.
CAMERON, NC
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Fastest 40-yard dash times by running backs

The 2022 NFL Combine's 40-yard dash gives some under-the-radar players the chance to really stand out. The running back class is solid yet again for the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall are the main headliners, but the results from the 40-yard dash proved that there might be some lightning-fast weapons that could turn into game-changing additions.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Scanlon
247Sports

UCLA Moves Up in the Final Regular Season AP Poll

The UCLA men's basketball team have moved up four spots in the latest AP Poll. The Bruins are now N0. 13 in the final regular season poll for the 2021-22 season. Last week, UCLA finished conference play off with wins at Washington and at home against USC which was No. 16 in the polll at the time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after the win over TCU

West Virginia's second seven-game losing streak has come to an end. The Mountaineers came out with energy on Senior Day and took care of business, beating NCAA Tournament-bound TCU 70-64. Afterward, Head Coach Bob Huggins said his team had their mind made up earlier in the week that they were not going to lose this game, and it showed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#San Diego#The Ducks And Red Storm#Ducks
KLFY News 10

Riggins’ Complete-Game Shutout Leads USM Past Louisiana, 5-0

LAFAYETTE, La – Hunter Riggins pitched Southern Miss’ first complete-game shutout since 2019 and the Golden Eagles collected 10 hits in earning a 5-0 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a non-conference baseball game Saturday afternoon at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. Gabe Montenegro went 3-for-5 while Danny Lynch and Slade Wilks each recorded […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
247Sports

WATCH: Duke Assistant Chris Carrawell Snubs Hubert Davis in Postgame Handshake Line

North Carolina upset No. 4 Duke, 94-81, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor on Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game in the building. Immediately after the game, Duke assistant coach and former Blue Devil player Chris Carrawell walked right past UNC head coach Hubert Davis in the handshake line, snubbing him. Nolan Smith, another Duke assistant coach, shook hands with Davis, but looked away as he did so.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roanoke Times

Rivermen complete sweep of reeling Dawgs

PEORIA, Ill. – A brutal weekend for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hit a new low point on Sunday, as they conceded three early goals and frustrations boiled over in an 8-2 loss to the Peoria Rivermen at the Peoria Civic Center. Peoria (28-6-7) completed a three-game sweep of...
PEORIA, IL
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Publisher
247Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Elmira College receives at-large bid into NCAA Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time. The 12 teams selected for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship were announced on Monday. The 10th-ranked Elmira College men’s ice hockey team received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Soaring Eagles will […]
ELMIRA, NY
Kansas City Star

Clemson completes sweep of Gamecocks

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the first time since 1996, Clemson swept rival South Carolina in a season series of more than two games. It also marked the first time in the current three-game format that the Tigers swept the Gamecocks. The Tigers, who improved to 11-0 for the first...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

The Daily Dish: Michigan in a good spot as Juwan Howard sets to return

The Big Ten Conference tournament begins this week and the stakes seem a bit less desperate for Michigan than one might have thought when Juwan Howard was suspended Feb. 21. Associate head coach Phil Martelli stepped up big-time during Howard's absence though it shouldn't be a surprise that the former St. Joseph's head coach was a steady hand for Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy