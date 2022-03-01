ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Texas Tech El Paso’s Veronique Masterson named to Aspen Institute fellowship

By Aaron J. Montes
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRVq3_0eRpmJym00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso’s top administrative employees is set to become a fellow in the prestigious international nonprofit Aspen Institute.

Veronique Masterson, vice president for marketing and communications with the Office of Institutional Advancement at Texas Tech’s El Paso campus, is the recipient of the Woody and Gayle Hunt Aspen Institute Fellowship. Under the program, Masterson will participate in seminars and discussions with national and international leaders in a variety of professional fields.

Masterson will use her experience working for the university and living in El Paso to voice a border perspective during those disucssions.

“I’m humbled and honored to have been selected and participate as a Hunt Aspen Fellow,” Masterson said. “I’ve dedicated my career to serving my community and improving higher education opportunities among Borderplex residents along the U.S.-Mexico border. Being part of the Socrates program allowed El Paso and TTUHSC El Paso to be part of a larger, national dialogue. The collective experience with my leadership peers was incredible.”

Masterson has more than 17 years of experience in public relations, communications and marketing. She’s led the campus’s messaging about efforts to address health care shortages in El Paso.

KTSM

KTSM

KTSM

