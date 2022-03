Palantir is one of the most hyped stocks in the tech sector. Value investors were buying this name at valuations 3x higher. Palantir (PLTR) is a surprisingly popular tech stock that has even drawn in hype from value investors. The company offers an artificial intelligence product which has enabled its customers to accomplish some incredible things. If there's any company that will bring us closer to the Terminator, then this is it. The valuation reset from the latest tech selloff has allowed PLTR to trade at reasonable valuations for the first time since its came public. While the stock is not obviously cheap relative to peers, it has undoubtedly higher quality due to the stronger cash flows and ability to sustain high growth rates for much longer than most.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO