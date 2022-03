Motorists have been hit by fuel prices reaching record highs.The average price of a litre of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts on Sunday was 149p and 153p respectively, according to RAC figures.This means the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family petrol car is £82, while diesel models cost £84.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams described the prices as “another unfortunate landmark”.He said: “The unrelenting rising price of fuel is hurting households up and down the country, furthering the cost-of-living crisis.“Businesses are also suffering with diesel reaching new heights.”Prices have soared on the back of rises in wholesale fuel...

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO