KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: February 28th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Cloudy sky. Low of 33°. Winds S→WNW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 73°. Winds W→S 8-12.

The clouds that hung around the region throughout the day on Monday will stick with us overnight tonight. That mostly cloudy sky will act like a blanket, trapping warmer temperatures near the surface, not allowing the warmer air to escape into our atmosphere. Winds will shift from the south around sunset to the west-northwest by sunrise. Gusts as high as 15 MPH will be possible. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to low 40s Tuesday morning.

Primary Election Day will be warm and cloudy across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Highs will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be light, shifting from the west to the south, with sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH expected. As a reminder, polls are open from 7 AM through 7 PM. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning will feature a partially clearing sky with calm winds. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Wednesday.

More of the South Plains will get in on some sunshine Wednesday, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky across the region. Highs will range anywhere from 12-18 degrees above average, warming into the upper 60s to lower 80s. Winds will start off out of the west on Wednesday before shifting back to the south during the afternoon hours. Sustained speeds around 10-15 MPH are expected. Lows will be back on their way into the low 30s to mid 40s by Thursday morning,

Clouds will return for Thursday, resulting in a mostly cloudy sky across the KLBK viewing area. They won’t keep us from warming up though! Highs across the region are forecast to reach the 70s to low 80s once again, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures settle into the upper 30s to low 50s by sunrise on Friday.

Extended Forecast:

Our warmest day since December will occur on Friday, as we reach the mid 70s to mid 80s across the South Plains. A strong cold front will create strong winds out ahead of it. This will heighten our fire weather risk for both Friday and Saturday, with blowing dust returning for some. Our cold front will pass through the region Saturday afternoon, causing our highs to fall back into the 60s and 50s for Sunday and Monday. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday as a secondary front approaches. The best chances for rain will exist over the Rolling Plains. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates!

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: February 28th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 28th:

Sunrise: 7:17 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:43 PM CDT

Normal High: 63°

Record High: 89° (2006)

Normal Low: 34°

Record Low: 7° (1922 & 1962)

Have a great Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.