Evansville, IN

CenterPoint explains factors behind high natural gas bills

By Mike Pickett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) For weeks, the issue of high heating costs for CenterPoint natural gas customers had some fuming at higher bills than past years. So why the high costs?

“There’s a myriad of things going on in the bill at this particular time,” said Richard Leger of CenterPoint.

One of the things going on, officials say, is the higher cost of buying natural gas. CenterPoint officials say the company’s cost per million BTUs went from more than $2.00 two years ago, to $4.38 last month due to higher demand. Leger says the cost of buying natural gas during last February’s major winter storms around the country is being recovered since last August.

Evansville residents voice concerns over their energy bills

“You have those costs incur in the February time frame, and then we’re starting to recover those costs in August of 2021 through July of 2022, they’re spread out over that time frame,” he said.

Other factors CenterPoint officials say go into a natural gas bill include base rates, which were adjusted last year for the first time since 2007, infrastructure modernization, and high demand the past two months because of winter weather. The company is also in the middle of a seven-year modernization plan.

“Since 2007, we have invested significant dollars into our system, so if you think about it, in 2007, we invested those dollars into our system for 14 years and we haven’t adjusted base rrates since then,” said Leger.

But a major concern for Direct Action Against CenterPoint group members is the distribution and service charge increases. One member says his went from $67 dollars this time last yearl, to more than $100 last month. Group members have raised concerns with city council members earlier this month.

“We’ve met over the past week and a half with each individual city council member and had across the table discussions with them, trying to make sure they understand the information associated with the rise in natural gas bills,” said Natalie Hedde of CenterPoint.

“We are fortunate enough, my household at least, that we have not seen the increase yet,” said Heather Lobeck, a CenterPoint customer, and a member of Direct Action Against CenterPoint. But she says she and her family are bracing for higher utility bills after seeing the increases in bills others have posted by other customers online.

CenterPoint Energy issues statement on bill delivery delays

“It goes from $200, i’ve seen upwards more than $800,” she said, explaining the amounts she saw in other people’s social media posts. “It’s not balances carried forward. It’s just for one month of service.”

Centerpoint officials say residents are likely to use less natural gas at the weather warms up. Group members and other residents have taken their complaints to Evansville City Council, and protested high bills in recent weeks. Lobeck and other group members say higher distribution and service fees are a major problem within their bills.

“Distribution charges are often more than what a customer is using in gas or electric. So, that distribution fee went up,” she said.

Centerpoint officials have acknowledged that natural gas bills are higher than in past years. They add there are ways they can help those unable to pay their bills through their energy assistance program and universal service program, which give a discount on gas charges through the heating season.

(This story was originally published on February 28, 2022)

