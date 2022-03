Editor’s note: In the months since this article first published in the March/April issue of Popular Mechanics, there have been a series of ground-breaking updates in the field of organ transplantation. On January 7, 2022, doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center transplanted a heart from a genetically modified pig into a 57-year old patient for the first time ever. Just two weeks later, a team of doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham announced that they had performed another successful kidney transplant, this time transplanting both kidneys from a genetically modified pig into the body of a brain-dead patient.

