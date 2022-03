All trains on the London Underground have been suspended as members of the RMT union stop work in a dispute over pensions and staff cuts.Prospective Tube travellers have been urged to work from home and warned that buses and the roads in the capital will be busier than normal.Transport for London (TfL) is telling passengers enquiring on social media: “Tube services are suspended due to strike action.”The organisation also predicts “severe disruption across all Tube lines” on Wednesday morning as the effects of strike continue.Another stoppage will take place on Thursday, with further disruption on Friday.London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, says...

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO