FONTANA >> The La Quinta boys basketball team continues to defy the odds by collecting road wins in the CIF State playoffs, even with little to no cheering section. The Aztecs, who finished second in the Garden Grove League, are one win away from going to the CIF State Championships after defeating Fontana 66-59 in the CIF Southern California Division V regional semifinals Saturday night at Fontana High.

FONTANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO