City's business comparisons a mixed bag

HIGH POINT — High Point leaders want to know how much business other cities do with minority vendors.

The answer can be complicated, officials told the City Council at a recent briefing.

High Point tracks only minority- and women-owned business enterprise participation in construction projects, while cities like Greensboro and Winston-Salem devote more resources to tracking smaller levels of spending, Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo said.

“They’re tracking purchases of professional services and goods, as well as (credit card) purchases, which we are not at this point,” he said.

The council in May 2020 set a strategic goal of encouraging more MWBE firms to be competitive in doing business with the city.

To this end, the city is considering adding an MWBE coordinator staff position and commissioning an outside consultant to perform a “disparity study” that would analyze firm availability and establish goals for how much city business should be going to them, based on the market area.

Comparison data shared with the council looked only at spending on construction contracts by High Point, Greensboro and Winston-Salem. It showed that 1.15% of High Point’s spending for this purpose went to minority firms in 2020. The amount increased to 9.39% in 2021.

For the city of Greensboro, the figure was 13.30% in 2019 and 6.55% in 2020, and in Winston-Salem it was 10.37% during the 2019-20 budget year.

A total of 11.73% of city of High Point construction contract dollars went to non-minority women-owned businesses in 2020 and 6.47% in 2021.

In Greensboro, the figure was 14.10% in 2019 and 6.55% in 2020, and 13.84% in Winston-Salem.

The results are among a slew of information the council is considering in reaching a decision on whether to commission a disparity study.

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531