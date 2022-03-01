ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

ROTC instructor disciplined for using ‘n-word’ at school

By Angela Watson, BestReviews Staff
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor at Mesa Ridge High School is being disciplined for using the “n-word” while discussing language with a class of cadets earlier this month.

A Widefield District 3 spokesperson said the school’s principal, upon learning of the incident, took immediate action in addressing the issue. She also confirmed the instructor has issued an apology.

Taking further action, the spokesperson said the principal is in the process of meeting with the families of each cadet, one-on-one to discuss the matter.

Additional action against the instructor may be taken by the district.

