Local students join in peace prayer for Ukraine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students and staff at Christian Brothers University joined together in prayer to honor Ukraine Monday.

The group created a prayer circle, lighting candles and creating an altar in hopes of a higher power hearing their plea for peace for the war zone.

“I believe that God and the Bible has intervened and changed the hearts of kings and changed the hearts of leaders,” said Will Clayton, a Junior at CBU.

As Russia seized several Ukrainian cities, many at the “Peace Prayer Service for Ukraine” expressed their pain for the citizens.

“I’m angry because it’s such an unjustified war, it’s unprovoked; I don’t wish that for those people,” said Fatou Sow, a CBU Senior. “They don’t deserve it.”

Organizers said the candles represented unity and light in the darkness.

FOX13′s Lakiya Scott asked CBU Associate Vice President of Mission and Identity Joseph Preston how he felt about the chaos breaking out in the East European country.

“Sad that someone has to go through this; I’m sad for the uncertainty that every hour of their life is bringing,” Preston said.

On Monday, Pope Francis invited everyone to make March 2, Ash Wednesday, a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.