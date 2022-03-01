ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

LIVE: Texas Tech 73, Kansas State 68 FINAL

By Ryan Gilbert
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas State (14-14, 6-10 Big 12) begins the final week of the regular season with a quick turnaround on Monday night to face No. 9/9 Texas Tech (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) at 8 p.m., CT before an expected sold-out United Supermarkets Arena. The Wildcats have a difficult task, as the Red...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Blue Devils fall flat again in Cameron in Coach K's home court farewell, lose to UNC 94-81

And just like that...the Coach K era at Cameron Indoor Stadium has come to an end. It ended with a disappointing loss to a team they blew out less than a month ago. Paolo Banchero scored a team high 23 while Mark Williams recorded another double-double with 16 and 13 rebounds but the Blue Devils' poor execution and inconsistent play at home proved to be too much to overcome.
CAMERON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#College Sports#Texas Tech 73#Kansas State 68 Final#The Red Raiders#Ksu
247Sports

Coach K calls loss to North Carolina "unacceptable"

Duke Basketball turned in one of its worst performances of the season during the second half of Saturday night's game against North Carolina. The Blue Devils, leading by two at the half over their arch rivals, surrendered 55 points in the final 20 minutes, blowing a seven point lead and eventually losing by 13 to the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

For Brad Davison, Senior Day Will Be About More Than Wins, Titles

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison held up the Big Ten Conference championship trophy for the second time in three years after No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) completed a sweep over No. Purdue. Thousands of fans, many of which stormed the Kohl Center floor, jokingly started chanting "One more year. One more year." It brought a smile to Davison's face as he then sarcastically asked athletic director Chris McIntosh if there was a way around the NCAA's eligibility rules for him to return in 2022-23. Davison will not get one more year -- much to the delight of opposing Big Ten fans and coaches. The fifth-year senior will suit up in Madison for the final time for Sunday's regular season finale against Nebraska (9-21, 3-16), a moment that Davison is quite sure how he'll handle emotionally, but knows it will be "very tough."
MADISON, WI
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Fastest 40-yard dash times by running backs

The 2022 NFL Combine's 40-yard dash gives some under-the-radar players the chance to really stand out. The running back class is solid yet again for the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall are the main headliners, but the results from the 40-yard dash proved that there might be some lightning-fast weapons that could turn into game-changing additions.
NFL
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after the win over TCU

West Virginia's second seven-game losing streak has come to an end. The Mountaineers came out with energy on Senior Day and took care of business, beating NCAA Tournament-bound TCU 70-64. Afterward, Head Coach Bob Huggins said his team had their mind made up earlier in the week that they were not going to lose this game, and it showed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Lubbock, TX
247Sports

UCLA Moves Up in the Final Regular Season AP Poll

The UCLA men's basketball team have moved up four spots in the latest AP Poll. The Bruins are now N0. 13 in the final regular season poll for the 2021-22 season. Last week, UCLA finished conference play off with wins at Washington and at home against USC which was No. 16 in the polll at the time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Duke Assistant Chris Carrawell Snubs Hubert Davis in Postgame Handshake Line

North Carolina upset No. 4 Duke, 94-81, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor on Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game in the building. Immediately after the game, Duke assistant coach and former Blue Devil player Chris Carrawell walked right past UNC head coach Hubert Davis in the handshake line, snubbing him. Nolan Smith, another Duke assistant coach, shook hands with Davis, but looked away as he did so.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: UNC Celebrates in Locker Room After Massive Upset Win Over Duke

This one was special. North Carolina entered Saturday's game vs. Duke as 11.5-point underdogs for Coach Mike Krzyzewski's last game in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels left as victors, beating the Blue Devils, 94-81, in complete upset fashion. Following a brief but impassioned celebration on the court, the Tar Heel celebration continued in the locker room.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kansas City Star

Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Texas vs Kansas

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at 3:00 PM CST in Lawrence. A couple weeks back, the Longhorns had quite the upset over No. 8 Kansas. On Saturday, the Longhorns will try to replicate the performance and close the 2021-22 season with a win.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

LSU Football: Paul Finebaum questions if Jayden Daniels transfer is a 'Joe Burrow moment' for Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers made a splash via the transfer portal Sunday when it was revealed that former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels will continue his career in Baton Rouge. The three-year starter for the Sun Devils brings in a wealth of experience on the football field, and after watching the old regime at LSU win a national title with a transfer quarterback Joe Burrow, Finebaum couldn't help but ask if this is perhaps the equivalent move for Kelly's new LSU staff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Hubert Davis Stamps His Arrival to UNC-Duke Rivalry

DURHAM, N.C. – As the Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd awoke from its stunned silence to begin cheering once again as Mike Krzyzewski returned to the court several minutes after North Carolina’s 94-81 upset of No. 4 Duke on Saturday night, Hubert Davis began his long walk around the concourse before exiting the building and entering the adjacent Krzyzewski Center. The first-year UNC head coach was slow but steady in his pace, his head down intermittently, seemingly taking his time in savoring what had just happened on the court behind him.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Merrimack live updates, Game 1 thread

Records: Texas Tech (6-2), Merrimack (2-2) Where: Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock, TX. Media: TV: None. Streaming: ESPN+ (LINK) Audio: TexasTech.com (LINK) Check out this series preview from Texas Tech Athletics:. STARTERS. Texas Tech continues its 2022 home schedule this weekend with a four-game set with...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

In His Own Words: Pearl on South Carolina win, outright SEC title

AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn denied the other top contenders in the SEC a chance at a regular-season championship with an 82-71 win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. With their first outright SEC title since 1999, the Tigers also set the program mark for SEC wins in a regular season, with a final league record of 15-3. Here's everything Bruce Pearl said, as Auburn heads into next week's SEC tournament as the top seed.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tulsa World

Cowboys finish strong, knock off No. 12 Texas Tech in finale

STILLWATER — Ever since Nov. 2, 2021, when the NCAA Committee on Infractions upheld sanctions on Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball program including a ban from the 2022 postseason, the March 5 finale with No. 12 Texas Tech had been settled as the Cowboys’ final destination. On...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy