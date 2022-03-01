The Broadmoor to host career fairs this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broadmoor resort is hoping to hire a number of people and is hosting several career fairs to make it happen.

The resort says it’s looking for more than fifty seasonal, full-time, and part-time positions at both The Broadmoor and their wilderness properties. Those jobs include positions in Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, Culinary, Retail, Laundry and others.

Here are the details for the upcoming events:

Tuesday, March 1

Broadmoor Career Fair: Summit Restaurant (1-3:30pm)

Wilderness Career Fair: Colorado Hall (1-3:30pm)

Tuesday, March 8

Cheyenne Mountain High School: Cafeteria (11:10 – 11:40am) *Cheyenne Mountain High School Students only

Tuesday, March 15

Broadmoor Career Fair: Summit Restaurant (1-3:30pm)

Wednesday, March 16

Cheyenne Mountain High School: Cafeteria (11:50 – 12:40pm) *Cheyenne Mountain High School Students only

Free parking will be available in the Broadmoor Hall parking garage, level P2. Parking tickets will be validated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.