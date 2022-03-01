Carloads of people break through barred doors to burglarize Memphis GameStop, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three carloads of people after a Memphis GameStop was burglarized early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, a silver Infiniti, a dark grey Infiniti and a grey Dodge Challenger pulled in front of a GameStop on Park Ave., according to the Memphis Police Department.

Several people got out of those cars and stood around the front of the store for a few minutes until one person broke a window to the business and another, the biggest person in the group, pulled down the security bars by shaking them loose, police said.

One after another, surveillance video shows six people run into the store through the broken door.

Police said they ran back out with arms full of stolen merchandise, loaded the goods into their cars and took off down Park Ave.

This same group of people is responsible for multiple other burglaries in the area, Memphis Police said.

If you have any idea who these people are, police encourage you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

