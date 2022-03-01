ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Carloads of people break through barred doors to burglarize Memphis GameStop, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUtXQ_0eRph40B00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three carloads of people after a Memphis GameStop was burglarized early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, a silver Infiniti, a dark grey Infiniti and a grey Dodge Challenger pulled in front of a GameStop on Park Ave., according to the Memphis Police Department.

Several people got out of those cars and stood around the front of the store for a few minutes until one person broke a window to the business and another, the biggest person in the group, pulled down the security bars by shaking them loose, police said.

One after another, surveillance video shows six people run into the store through the broken door.

Police said they ran back out with arms full of stolen merchandise, loaded the goods into their cars and took off down Park Ave.

This same group of people is responsible for multiple other burglaries in the area, Memphis Police said.

If you have any idea who these people are, police encourage you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 12

scooterrooter
6d ago

I think what we are witnessing is the death of a city. businesses will leave Memphis. then the population will follow. Memphis will be a shell of it's former self.

Reply(5)
11
K,F,C
6d ago

people need to start sleeping in their business and when the thugs break in gun em down they are a menace to society they need killing these young black men their parents don't know what it is don't know how to keep up with them so give them to the graveyard

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

15-year-old shot and killed near Beale Street identified by football coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of 15-year-old Rodrizques Miner Jr., affectionately known to those who loved him as “Lil Rocky.”. Mark Cannon, football coach for Trezevant High School, told FOX13 that Miner was killed in a shooting Saturday night when bullets started flying around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Beale Street and Riverside Drive.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Couple bicycling killed in ‘gruesome’ stabbing, police search for culprit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of killing a Daytona Beach couple as they were bicycling home over the weekend, WFTV reported. Chief Jakari Young told WFTV that the scene was one of the most gruesome he’s ever seen. Authorities said they found the couple dead after responding to a 911 call early Sunday about a possible hit-and-run.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Vehicles#Infiniti#Dodge
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis Parks hiring for summer positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a summer job?. Memphis Parks is looking for summer day camp aides, lifeguards, pool managers, playground coordinators, mower operators, and crew members. Memphis Parks is hosting two summer hiring fairs:. March 11 - Glenview CC, 9a-5p March 12 - Hickory Hill CC, 10a-2p According...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missouri cafeteria worker saves choking student

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A lunchroom supervisor at a Missouri school is being credited with saving the life of a student, rushing in to help when the fifth-grader choked. Danielle Eichmeyer was on duty at Heritage Intermediate School in Wentzville when she saw Shelby Ashen start to choke, KMOV reported.
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
92K+
Followers
91K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy