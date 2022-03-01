Bluejackets take down Warriors

HIBBING — It was a 24-point victory for the Hibbing High School boys basketball team, but that’s not indicative of how the game went.

Deer River came to town and only trailed by one, 55-54 with over 13 minutes to play in the game.

From that point on, the Bluejackets went on an 18-2 run in a matter of three minutes en route to a 98-74 victory over the Warriors Saturday on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

Prior to that, Deer River gave Hibbing all it could handle.

“That’s a talented team,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “Looking at a stacked 7A, that’s going to be a fun tournament to follow simply because of what’s there. Deer River, David has a great team, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they end up coming out of there.

“You have everybody else, from Cherry to North Woods, Marshall and everybody else. I don’t want to leave anybody out, but that’s not my deal. They’re big enough. They’re physical enough. They shoot it. They have a game that’s in the paint at the rim. They caused problems for us.”

By David, McDonald means Warriors’ coach Dave Olson.

Deer River was down two starters, but judging by their performance, the Warriors more than made up for their production.

“I thought our guys came and gave it everything they had against a good 7 3A team,” Olson said. “I don’t think anyone would have picked us to win the game, except for us. We believed we could.

“We threw our best punches, but they’re a good team. Hibbing is great.”

The first half was a back-and-forth affair with the Bluejackets taking a 43-36 lead.

The Warriors actually had a lead in the first half, keeping it close by the way they played defense.

“I liked our attention to detail on defense,” Olson said. “We always knew where Ayden (McDonald) was. We were able to full-court press without losing Ayden. I don't think many teams can do that.

“That was the main thing. What I didn’t like was that Hibbing hit six 3-pointers, the other and Ayden only hit one. That’s the difference in the game, those other guys hitting 3-point shots.”

Zach Rusich hit one, Jacob Jensrud hit three and Carson Brown had one,

“It was a good team effort,” McDonald said. “Jacob had a nice stretch in there, and Zach was doing nice things. We have to remind ourselves that we don’t get there without leaning on each other.

“When we do that, we do just fine.”

When the second half started, Deer River went on a 9-3 run to trim that seven-point halftime deficit to one, 46-45, then Hibbing only held that four-point lead with 13:51 to play.

After a 3-pointer by Fred Jackson made it 55-54, Ayden McDonald had three-point play to put the Bluejackets up by four again, 58-54.

Ethan Wiliams had a basket to make it 58-56, and that’s when Hibbing took off.

McDonald had four points, Dane Mammenga had five points and Alex Chacich hit two 3-pointers to make it 73-58.

“That was tough,” Olson said. “We held them to single digits as far as their lead for a long time. We even had the lead for a while in the first half. Once a couple of little things happen and it gets up to 10, 12 and 15, it would be easy to let down.

“They had that lead, but we fought the rest of the way just to keep it in that area.”

McDonald was waiting on that run, which didn’t happen Friday against Duluth East.

“With East, we couldn’t get one,” McDonald said. “East always slammed the door on us it seemed. Once we started to get the defensive rebounds or the steals that led to buckets, that’s what we thrive on.

“Alex knocked down some three in that stretch, which was nice. We have to get him going in the last few weeks of the season. Dane, too. You grind your way through a season, and it’s mentally and physically challenging. This is the first time through this for almost all of these guys. We’re figuring it out.”

Ayden McDonald led the way with 30 points. Jensrud finished with 16, Carson Brown 15 and Rusich and Chacich 10 apiece.

Ethan Williams had 22 points to pace the Warriors. Ty Morrison, who only had two points in the first half, finished with 20. Cale Jackson and Mundt both had 11.

“I can always trust Ty,” Olson said. “We do what we can to make sure he’s involved because good things happen when he has the basketball. He had a good night against a good team.”

DR 36 38 — 74

HHS 43 55 — 98

Deer River: Cale Jackson 11, Ethan Williams 22, Mason Olson 2, Rhett Mundt 11, Fred Jackson 3, Sam Rahier 5, Ty Morrison 20.

Hibbing: Zach Rusich 10, Carson Brown 15, Finley Cary 6, Dane Mammenga 7, Alex Chacich 10, Vincent Carlson 2, Ethan Eskeli 2, Jacob Jensrud 16, Ayden McDonald 30.

Total Fouls: Deer River 9; Hibbing 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Deer River 2-7; Hibbing 10-14; 3-pointers: Jackson 3, Williams 2, Jackson, Rahier, Morrison 3, Rusich 2, Brown, Chacich 2, Jensrud 4, McDonald.

Chisholm 85

Greenway 45

COLERAINE — Jude Sundquist 31 points as the Bluestreaks downed the Raiders on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Saturday.

Nathan Showalter added 22 points for Chisholm, and Sean Fleming had 11.

Grant Hansen and Grant Rychart both had 12 points for Greenway.

CHS 40 45 — 85

GHS 31 14 — 45

Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 6, Jude Sundquist 31, Hayden Roche 2, July Abernathy 4, Shane Zancouske 8, Sean Fleming 11, Nathan Showalter 22, Charles Thompson 1.

Greenway: Grant Hansen 12, Westin Smith 9, Kolin Waterhouse 7, Alex Plackner 3, Grant Rychart 12, Tyler Swedeen 2.

Total Fouls: Chisholm NA; Greenway NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Chisholm 10-16; Greenway 7-10; 3-pointers: Noah Sundquist 2, Jude Sundquist 3, Smith 2, Rychart 2.