Hibbing, MN

Hibbing opens 7AAA playoffs against Vikings

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 6 days ago

HIBBING — When the Hibbing High School girls basketball team has played teams twice, the Bluejackets have improved their play.

They did so against Cloquet and Hermantown, getting one win in the process.

Bluejacket coach Chris Hanson is hoping that trend continues today when Hibbing travels to North Branch to take on the Vikings in a Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest.

The No. 5 seeded Bluejackets took on No. 4 seeded North Branch on Feb. 5, and lost by the score of 65-33, but since that time, Hibbing has grown up as a team and become more mature.

“The growth is noticeable,” Hanson said. “Looking at the scores and what we’ve put together whenever we’ve played a team a second time, it’s noticeable. This is our second time to play North Branch.

“We were down a few the first time we went down there, so this is a completely new game, a clean slate. We have to be ready to go.”

When Hanson refers to being down a few, he means players.

Deetra Davis, Jorie Anderson and Emery Maki didn’t play in that game, so they should have an impact in this game.

“Those are three people that rebound the ball,” Hanson said. “That’s a lot of our height and size in there. They have a girl that’s well over six-feet, and she was able to rebound the ball a little bit better.

“If we add that size and strength in there, it’s a completely different situation.”

That post presence is Paige Peaslee, but the Vikings also have freshman guard Ella Kuhlman, who can light it up from the outside.

“When we’re in our zone, we have to take away that elbow pass,” Hanson said. “We have to pressure their shooters and make the other three girls on the court beat us. If you can take away those two focal points and make somebody else beat you, it’ll change their game.

“It will also make things easier for us. We’ve talked all year about communicating, talking on defense. We have to pressure Kuhlman and chase her off the 3-point line. We gave to box out Peaslee everytime a shot goes up. It’s the little things that bother people that throw them off of their game.”

If the Bluejackets can do that, the next big thing is taking care of the basketball, and getting good looks at the basket.

“The last time, they played a 1-2-2 zone, and we settled for shots around the perimeter,” Hanson said. “We have to attack out of that. Part of that is making good passes, letting things come to us and not forcing things.

“They didn’t pressure us too much. We just settled. Taking care of the ball is always going to be important for us, making sure we’re getting good shots.”

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893.

