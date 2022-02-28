HCX Cloud Manager activation/upgrade

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares both posted double-digit percentage declines Thursday as companies in the security and data-management sectors retreated following a pair of disappointing earnings reports and outlooks. As trading progressed, Cloudflare (NET) was down by more than 14% and MongoDB (MDB) slumped nearly 15% on higher than...
User activity on smart contract platform Solana (SOL) has skyrocketed ever since its last upgrade went live, according to a new report. According to Our Network, a weekly newsletter focused on on-chain analytics, Solana’s daily active signers have increased by 300% since the last update in late September. The...
We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
New research led by the Doherty Institute has found the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to momentarily accelerate its evolutionary pace, enabling variants to emerge more rapidly than other viruses. Recently published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the team, led by University of Melbourne Dr. Sebastian Duchene, an Australian Research...
Comments / 0