ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Guard Tomas Satoransky signs with Wizards

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzNNK_0eRpeYgl00
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Tomas Satoransky has officially signed with the Wizards, according to a team press release.

Satoransky was bought out by the Spurs and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported over the weekend he intended to return to Washington once he cleared waivers.

Satoransky, who in the final year of a three-year, $30M contract, appeared in 32 games with New Orleans and one game with San Antonio this season. He was involved in two deadline deals — he was traded from the Pelicans to the Trail Blazers in the CJ McCollum blockbuster, then was shipped to the Spurs in a three-team swap.

Satoransky played his first three seasons in the league (2016-19) with the Wizards. During that span, Satoransky appeared in 210 games (87 starts), averaging 6.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG and 3.7 APG.

With Bradley Beal out for the season and Spencer Dinwiddie having been traded to Dallas in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, Satoransky could jump right into the Wizards’ rotation. Washington hosts the Pistons on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Lakers to waive DeAndre Jordan, waive D.J. Augustin

The Lakers are waiving DeAndre Jordan and are signing free agent guard D.J. Augustin. They also plan to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The Lakers were seeking depth at the point behind Russell Westbrook. Gabriel has seen action...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Russell Westbrook believes Lakers have 'better things' ahead

The Lakers‘ record fell to 27-34 on Tuesday, as the team entered the fourth quarter with a lead over Dallas but couldn’t hang on and lost by a score of 109-104. Los Angeles, the No. 9 seed in the West, is now just two games ahead of No. 11 Portland for a play-in spot, but Russell Westbrook – who acknowledged that he has to play better – still believes better things are ahead for the club.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Bradley Beal
Hoops Rumors

Zion Williamson cleared to progress to basketball activities

Another positive development in Zion Williamson‘s recovery from a foot injury could mean he’ll return to action before the end of the regular season. Williamson is returning to New Orleans after rehabbing in Portland and has been cleared to progress in basketball activities, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Will Guillory tweet.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James reiterates commitment to Lakers

LeBron James reiterated his desire to finish out his career with the Lakers and said he doesn’t “push the buttons” when it comes to personnel decisions, as he told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and other media members after the team’s loss to the Clippers on Friday night.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Pistons#Spurs#Espn
Hoops Rumors

Jimmy Butler heaps big praise on Knicks' RJ Barrett

The Knicks are expected to pursue a roster shakeup this summer, but the Heat’s Jimmy Butler believes there’s already a future star to build around, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. RJ Barrett impressed Butler and his Miami teammates with a 46-point outburst Friday night.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Kemba Walker not interested in buyout

Kemba Walker has already been bought out of a contract once since the 2021-22 league year began, having reached a deal with Oklahoma City that paved the way for his New York homecoming. However, even now that he has been shut down for the rest of the season by the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Anfernee Simons: 'I 100% want to stay in Portland'

Anfernee Simons will be a restricted free agent this summer but the young Trail Blazers guard is content with his current situation. Simons, who is enjoying a breakout season, says he has no desire to go anywhere else, according to Ben Pickman of Sports Illustrated. “I 100% want to stay...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Rich Paul meets with Lakers brass, assures LeBron James wants to stay in L.A.

LeBron James wants to remain with the Lakers, and he and his representatives are not insisting on front-office changes, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. LeBron's representative, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, met with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka on Tuesday, and expressed James’ desire to remain with the team beyond this season. James is eligible for an extension this offseason.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy