Only seven episodes remain of “Ozark” before the show concludes later in 2022. Because the show has lasted for four seasons, there has been a copious amount of time for villains to rise and for villains to fall. One of the new risers, though, is Javi Novarro. He is the nephew of Omar in the cartel, but he could not be more different. While Omar is seen as a more calm, calculated leader, Javi is more of a wildcard. He loses control of his temper faster. He also has lines that crack up fans, as one “Ozark” fan mentioned in a thread on Reddit, “You’re the sheriff? Like, The Sheriff…Wow.”

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO