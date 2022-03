DAYTON — The Vitamin Shoppe near the Dayton Mall was forced to close temporarily Wednesday when the its manager and workers walked off the job, leaving only a sign behind. The store, located on State Route 725 near the mall, was forced to turn away customers for part of Wednesday and Tuesday. Other businesses, like the Vitamin Shoppe, have been forced to alter their store hours due to staffing issues brought on by the “Great Resignation.”

DAYTON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO