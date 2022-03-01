Deputies: Man kicked in door, fired gun inside Scotland County home

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly kicking in the door of a home in Laurel Hill and shooting a gun inside, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies charged Dekota David Hammond with discharging a firearm within a residence to incite fear; breaking and/or entering to terrorize or injure; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; assault by pointing a gun; violating parole; and resisting a public officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went to the home on Rhonda Street on Friday after getting a call about a man firing shots in the home. Hammond ran away when deputies arrived, but he was caught after a short foot pursuit.

Deputies said Hammond apparently was upset with a person who lived in the home. He was given a $500,000 secured bond and taken to the Scotland County Detention Center.

