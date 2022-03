After not having a player win the Gillom Trophy for 13 years the Ole Miss women’s basketball program has won the last two and both were claimed by Shakira Austin. Austin was awarded the 2022 Gillom Trophy on Monday, naming her the best women’s college basketball player in Mississippi. She also won it in 2021 — breaking a streak of six straight winners from Mississippi State — and made history as the first Rebel to take home the trophy that was named after Ole Miss legend Peggie Gillom in 2008.

