TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: Above video is from a previous report and originally aired Feb. 24. The State of Texas is investigating a family for child abuse after the parents obtained gender-affirming care for their 16-year-old transgender daughter. It’s believed to be among the first of these probes since the governor directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to target such care a week ago.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO