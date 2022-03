Portland residents have seen their fair share of homeless camps around town. The homeless situation has become a crisis that seems to have no end. The city needs to produce a resolution to dismantle and permanently remove the existing camps and to stop new ones from forming. Portland has turned into a sanctuary for the homeless population. Our city used to be beautiful. Now, everywhere you look, there is some display of homelessness. Our streets are lined with broken-down RVs and cars. There is trash everywhere. When a camp is finally dismantled, the areas are left in vile, disgusting, unsanitary and increasingly unsafe conditions. Garbage, bedding, drug paraphernalia and even feces are left behind.

