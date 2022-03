COLUMBUS — Ohio State is ready to get back on the practice field. Obviously Lettermen Live was just as excited to start talking about spring camp. The crew was back together on Monday afternoon at Roosters to dive into a wide array of topics about the Buckeyes ahead of the first of 15 practices in March and April for the program. Coming off a season where the winning streak in The Game ended and the string of four-straight Big Ten titles was snapped, the urgency level has been ramped up in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

