Rebel Yell Hotline: Carl Lafferty breaks down the hot start for Ole Miss baseball

LAWRENCEVILLE — Leading off the top of the fifth inning at Coolray Field, back in his home county, Georgia catcher Corey Collins and former North Gwinnett Bulldog clubbed a home run out to deep center field Sunday to extend the Bulldogs’ lead over rival Georgia Tech to 4-1. “It was awesome,” Collins said. “I grew up coming to this park, coming to these minor league games and everything; it felt really good to get back there. I was really glad I got a fastball up in the zone and could put a good swing on it.”

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO