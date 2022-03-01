ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rebel Yell Hotline: Carl Lafferty breaks down the hot start for Ole Miss baseball

By Chuck Rounsaville
 6 days ago
In this edition of the Rebel Yell Hotline, Gary...

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

2024 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Host Two-Sport Star Skylar Townsend

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: North Carolina players rush court, taunt crowd after upset of Duke on Coach K night

The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Ole Miss#Rebel Yell#Hot Start#The Rebel#Hotline
Gwinnett Daily Post

Georgia, Georgia Tech baseball teams off to hot starts

LAWRENCEVILLE — Leading off the top of the fifth inning at Coolray Field, back in his home county, Georgia catcher Corey Collins and former North Gwinnett Bulldog clubbed a home run out to deep center field Sunday to extend the Bulldogs’ lead over rival Georgia Tech to 4-1. “It was awesome,” Collins said. “I grew up coming to this park, coming to these minor league games and everything; it felt really good to get back there. I was really glad I got a fastball up in the zone and could put a good swing on it.”
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
247Sports

Rebels move to 4-0 in Ole Miss Classic after 10-2 trouncing of Western Kentucky

The Ole Miss softball team notched its second run-rule victory in as many tries, as the Rebels defeated Western Kentucky 10-2 Saturday night in Oxford. The win came on the heels of an 8-0 win over Saint Louis on day two of the Ole Miss Classic. The victory pushed the Rebels' record to 16-4, while WKU dropped its second game of the tournament, both to Ole Miss, and slipped to 15-3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky is No. 5 in Final Regular Season Coaches' Poll

The Madness is here. Championship Week is underway across the college basketball world. Before the BBN descends to Tampa for the SEC Tournament, sports information directors across the country have submitted one final Coaches’ Poll following the conclusion of the regular season. In unison with the AP Poll, Kentucky...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Video Recap: South Carolina struggles to finish; turns attention to NCAA Tournament

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Despite leading by 12 points heading into the fourth quarter, South Carolina was unable to finish the job in Sunday’s SEC Tournament Championship. Seventh seeded Kentucky shocked the Gamecocks 64-62, handing USC just their second loss on the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ole Miss' Shakira Austin wins Gillom Trophy for second straight year

After not having a player win the Gillom Trophy for 13 years the Ole Miss women’s basketball program has won the last two and both were claimed by Shakira Austin. Austin was awarded the 2022 Gillom Trophy on Monday, naming her the best women’s college basketball player in Mississippi. She also won it in 2021 — breaking a streak of six straight winners from Mississippi State — and made history as the first Rebel to take home the trophy that was named after Ole Miss legend Peggie Gillom in 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Notre Dame baseball: Irish win Cambria Classic with strong pitching

Notre Dame was “just win, baby” personified at the Cambria Classic. Playing in a unique setup inside the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium against three Big 10 teams, the Fighting Irish couldn’t have gone into the weekend thinking they were going to score in bunches. When the conditions are peculiar and talent level in the opposing dugout is spiked a tad, games are won from the pitcher’s mound.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Clemson baseball ranked after dominant weekend against Gamecocks

D1Baseball has rewarded Clemson for its impressive sweep of South Carolina over the weekend, putting the Tigers in its top 25 released Monday morning. Clemson enters the rankings at No. 19 after beating the Gamecocks in three straight games. The Tigers are one of six ACC teams currently ranked, joining No. 8 Florida State, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 13 Georgia Tech, No. 15 North Carolina and No. 22 NC State.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
