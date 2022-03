With the regular season complete, the potential full NCAA tournament at-large field is now starting to come into better focus. Michigan and Memphis, in particular, and Rutgers and SMU, to a lesser extent, took important steps forward in hopes of earning at-large berths. Each would be advised to avoid a letdown in their respective league tournaments. But you’d still much rather be in the aforementioned group than in a group of other fringe teams that includes BYU, VCU, Indiana and Florida, all of which probably are on the outside looking in at the moment.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO