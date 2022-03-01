ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE RAW Results – February 28, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Leaves Brock Lesnar a Bloody Mess at MSG Event

There's an immense amount of hype around WWE's live show at Madison Square Garden tonight thanks to WWE teasing a mystery opponent for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Combined with the increased secrecy around the identity of the opponent and the fact that reports said cameras were going to be filming Lesnar's match, it makes sense why fans got so curious as to who it was and what effect the match would have on Lesnar and Roman Reigns' Champion vs Champion match at WrestleMania 38. Well, now the identity of that opponent has been revealed (thanks to @suplexed_reign), and it was... Austin Theory?
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
PWMania

Video Footage of What Happened With Brock Lesnar At WWE’s MSG Return

Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Title at Saturday night’s live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Click here for full results from the event. Austin Theory came down to the ring and answered the challenge. Lesnar took Theory to Suplex City and then won with the F5.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Three Title Changes Take Place Saturday Night

History has been made twice! Titles have long since been the focal point of wrestling promotions and that is not a surprise. They are the easiest concepts in the wrestling world and that will be the case for a long time to come. Wrestlers can win, lose or challenge for a title and have an instant story to be told, making putting a story together that much easier. That was the case twice over the weekend.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Reveals His Honest Opinion Of Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been feuding off and on for years now, and they’re currently set for their third WrestleMania main event with the upcoming Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38. This time around their feud has taken on a different dynamic as Paul Heyman has...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Ronda Rousey Wins on SmackDown and Gets Sweet Revenge on Charlotte Flair

Tonight was Ronda Rousey's first one on one match on SmackDown ever, and it was against none other than Sonya Deville. Of course, Charlotte Flair had to come out and circle the ring to help out Deville, and early she would make her pretense felt and give Deville the chance to hit a chop block and keep Rousey grounded. Deville then kept up the attack on Rousey with a running knee and then settled into a hold in the middle of the ring, and then slammed Rousey down on the mat.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On Steve Austin’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has reportedly been discussed for WWE WrestleMania 38 which would be Austin’s first match since 2003 if it happens. In an update on Austin’s status for the event, it’s believed that he hasn’t agreed to doing an actual match up...
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Told Vince McMahon A Part of Him “Just Wants To Be Able To Bleed”

In an interview with F4WOnline.com, Bryan Danielson talked about why decided to leave WWE and sign with AEW:. “I don’t like to divulge my conversations with Vince [McMahon] at all because I know he’s a very private person. But one of the things, when I finally made my decision I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m set on this decision’, and he was kind of asking me why and I said, ‘You know, there’s part of me too that just wants to be able to bleed’. And he immediately said, ‘Well, I’m sorry I’ll never be able to give you that’. So yeah, it’s not like I want to do it all the time. There’s something, I don’t know, incredibly life affirming about it, as strange as that sounds.”
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Reveals He Considered Himself Retired After WWE WrestleMania 36

During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar talked about how he considered himself to be retired after WWE Wrestlemania 36:. “When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually retired when COVID hit and my contract was up in 2020. Full circle Brock Lesnar story, I had my first wrestling match in Minnesota was in a garage with no people. 20 years later, had a WWE Title match at WrestleMania in a warehouse in front of no people. 20 years, full circle. I was like ‘I’m out.’”
WWE
Popculture

WWE Hall of Famer Hospitalized After Fall

WWE Hall of Fame member Scott Hall has had many personal battles over the years, but his latest has landed him in the hospital. While Hall, also known as Razor Ramon from the WWF and a member of the nWo in WCW, is still enjoying sobriety, he was hospitalized earlier in the week after falling and breaking his hip.
WWE
411mania.com

Hangman Page Addresses Crowd After AEW Revolution Ends

A new report has details on what went down after tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV. PWInsider reports that Hangman Page took to the mic and apologized for going to a “dark place” to beat Adam Cole by tying him to the ropes, saying that he didn’t know if he could go there.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On WrestleMania Plans For Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the wrestling world ever since it was announced that he had parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, and everyone is waiting to see what the former TNT Champion is going to do next. It’s been rumored for weeks now that Cody Rhodes could...
WWE

