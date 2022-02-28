ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke signs multiple NIL deals

By Chandler Vessels about 8 hours
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke signed a pair of NIL deals Monday, per The Athletic’s Manny Navarro. For his first partnership, Van Dyke will be at CanesWear sports apparel store in Davie, Florida, on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. signing autographs.

Fans interested in attending the autograph signing can purchase tickets on CanesWear’s website beginning at $39. The price of admission includes one signed item and a photo with Van Dyke. Fans can either bring their own item or choose from a selection of helmets, footballs and t-shirts within the store. CanesWear is also offering the option of having the autograph authenticated for an additional $9.

Tyler Van Dyke’s second NIL deal is with Florida Concierge Medicine and Wellness, for which he will be the official sports ambassador of health and wellness. The doctor’s office in Hollywood, Florida, offers direct primary care and a host of other medical services to its patients.

Van Dyke took over as the Hurricanes starting quarterback this past season after D’Eriq King suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He finished with 2,931 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this past season, leading Miami to a 7-5 finish. However, the quarterback loses his top two receivers Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley to the NFL draft.

A Connecticut native, Van Dyke was the No. 20 quarterback in the class of 2020 according to On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He chose to attend Miami over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky and others.

The Hurricanes have been one of the leaders for how to navigate the new NIL era, offering innovative ways for their players to make money. Miami booster John Ruiz recently struck 10 new NIL deals for Hurricanes players with an overall value of $392,000. Van Dyke was one of the players whose deals were publicly released, and his deal had an estimated value of $50,000.

Miami also signed 2022 four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown, who has an NIL valuation of $40,000, this offseason. The Hurricanes are set to open the 2022 football season on Sept. 3 against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Community Policy