ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Anti-aging drug could add years to dogs' lifespan

By CBS News
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yyR8_0eRpaUIh00

The death of a dog can feel just as devastating as losing a family member. Now, researchers at the University of Washington think they’ve found a drug that could add years to the life of a canine companion.

Stormy the chocolate labrador retriever is in love with the hunt. And her human, Keven Medved, is in love with her.

“We love our dog so much, and we appreciate everything they’ve done for us,” Medved said.

Stormy is now part of a new study that could extend her life up to three years.

Researchers at the University of Washington studying the drug rapamycin say early tests in rats, mice and dogs show the drug slows the aging process.

“So, you can take an old heart or an old immune system and treat a mouse with rapamycin for eight weeks and see that function improve,” said Dr. Matt Kaeberlein, with the university’s Dog Aging Project. “So, you know… I know it sounds a little bit like science fiction, but when you actually look at the data, it's quite remarkable.”

Dr. Kaeberlein, a dog owner himself, is now leading a large study involving nearly 600 dogs around the country.

Researchers say this study could have implications for human lifespan as well. Dogs actually age like humans, experiencing many of the same age-related diseases.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved rapamycin for humans. It’s used as an anti-rejection drug for people receiving organ transplants.

“It hasn't been tested in the context of lower doses and otherwise healthy people where we're just now learning that there really are very, very little in the way of side effects and potentially pretty significant benefits for age-related functional declines and diseases,” said Dr. Kaeberlein.

Medved doesn’t know if Stormy will get the placebo or the actual drug.

“Another three or four years would be great. Anything beyond that would be gravy,” he said.

With hope that every dog owner may get a little more time with their best friend.

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

Dog Years: New Research Will Track Canine Aging

MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Joshua Akey admits he didn't care much for dogs in his youth. "My wife, who grew up with dogs, convinced me that we should get a dog our first year in graduate school. I very begrudgingly agreed, and have been a dog person ever since," said Akey, a professor with Princeton University's Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics. Akey's turnaround as a dog lover...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Lifespan#Dog Aging Project#Stormy
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pets
allthatsinteresting.com

Brain Activity Of Dying Patient Shows Life Really Does Flash Before Our Eyes During Death

The 87-year-old patient had electrodes placed on his head to detect seizures after he suffered a fall. When he died during treatment, doctors recorded unprecedented activity. Civilizations throughout time have pondered what really happens during death. Now, for the first time, scientists have recorded a dying brain, and they have made a shocking discovery: Our life may truly flash before our eyes when we die.
SCIENCE
Futurity

Arthritis drug may save COVID patients on ventilators

Critically-ill patients with COVID-19 requiring respiratory support survived at a statistically higher rate when randomized to get the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib, according to a new study. Baricitinib is a repurposed drug, originally developed for rheumatoid arthritis. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration issued an amended Emergency Use Authorization for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX43.com

First-ever brain scan of dying person suggests 'last recall'

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The brain scan depicted above is not the one studied by scientists. After recording the final moments of a dying person's brain, scientists suggest people could experience a "last recall" of their lives. The new study was published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience. It...
SCIENCE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy