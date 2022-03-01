ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton Adores Being a Stepdad — & Credits His Own Father Figures For That

By Thea Glassman
 6 days ago
Blake Shelton isn’t just embracing having stepkids – he’s absolutely head over heels about it. During an interview with Country Countdown USA , PEOPLE reported that the singer opened up about being stepfather to Gwen Stefani ’s three children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Shelton admitted that initially, Stefani wasn’t sure if she could have a long-term relationship while raising her kids. “I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that,” Shelton explained.

That’s all changed now. Shelton has developed a strong bond with the whole family and tied the knot with Stefani this past July. “I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it,” he said. “And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

Shelton credits his own childhood for paving the way, giving a nod to the type of stepdad his father was to Richie.

“He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad,” Shelton said. “…You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this.”

Shelton has also sung the praises of his own stepdad, Mike Shackleford. In an interview with KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather last month, the singer called him “one of [his] heroes.”

“I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” he said. “And I take it very serious.”

It sounds like the Shelton/Stefani clan are one big, happy, blended family and we’re here for it!

Community Policy