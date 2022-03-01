ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

Reynoldsburg, Grandview Heights schools drop mask mandate

By Daniel Griffin
 6 days ago

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Masks are optional starting Tuesday for all students and staff at Reynoldsburg City Schools.

In a unanimous vote during a special meeting Monday , the school board voted to do away with its mask requirement.

In a message to the community from board president Debbie Dunlap, the district said it will continue to follow Ohio Department of Health guidelines for isolation and quarantine for people who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.

“For example, if an individual has to self-isolate or quarantine, they can return to school or work (if symptoms are improving and no fever is present) after five days but will be required to wear a mask until the 10th day,” the statement reads.

In addition, Grandview Heights Schools voted to do away with its mask mandate starting Tuesday.

“With this change we want students and staff to make the choice that they believe is best for them while recognizing that others may feel differently than they do,” Grandview Heights Superintendent Andy Culp wrote in a message Monday night.

The changes come as several other school districts in central Ohio move to make masks optional following COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations falling in recent weeks, and as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control adjusts its masking recommendations .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NBC4 Columbus

