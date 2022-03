The Boston Celtics are signing Nik Stauskas to a two-year deal, a league source confirmed to MassLive.com. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the signing. The 28-year-old shooting guard played two games for the Miami Heat earlier this year while on a 10-day contract, averaging 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in those contests. He has spent the majority of his year however in the G-League where he’s most recently put up big numbers for Grand Rapids scoring a combined 100 points over his last two games.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO