ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bryce Harper Reaches Out To Japanese Baseball Team Amid MLB Lockout: ‘Got Some Time To Kill’

By Mediaite Staff
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryce Harper appears to be done waiting around for the MLB to reach a deal with the players union to end the MLB lockout. Harper is so eager to get back on the field, the reigning National League MVP reached out to the Nippon Professional Baseball Central League’s Yomiuri Giants. Harper...

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Online

First person: Joe Kelly pleads with fans to ‘not forget about baseball’ amid MLB lockout

LOS ANGELES — A plea: Don’t give up on baseball. It’s too important. I get it. You’re knee-deep in the millionaires vs. billionaires conversation that has dominated this offseason, looking for the signs of baseball stirring to life — images of ballplayers in sunglasses tossing baseballs in the shadows of palm trees, talk of rookies who look promising or players who deserve second chances. But none of those trusty signs of spring are here because of Major League Baseball’s lockout. I don’t blame you. This lockout feels like the last straw and you’re tempted to turn your back on the game. The usual criticisms of baseball have come bubbling to the surface. Baseball is slow, out of touch, selfish, steeped in traditions that no one even remembers anymore. Yes, I get it. The game has been trying to hold onto your loyalty for years now. This is it. Enough.
NFL
ESPN

Why Druw Jones could be the best MLB draft prospect since Bryce Harper

The first questions I get asked about a draft class every year are the same: Who is the best player this year? Is he one of those Bryce Harper-level guys who could be the best prospect in a decade? The 2010 No. 1 overall pick is still a touchpoint for even casual baseball fans, the LeBron James of his sport. Like James, Harper was hyped very early (an SI cover as a high school junior baseball player) and has largely lived up to it (two MVPs, a $330 million deal, and two-thirds of a Hall of Fame-level WAR while still in his 20s).
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Scott Boras
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden already introducing young 76ers to nightlife scene?

James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia has already produced great results on the court, and Harden seems to be building on his relationships off the court too. The 76ers are 5-0 in games Harden has played since they acquired him at the trade deadline for Ben Simmons. Harden did not play in Saturday’s game at Miami in order to rest his hamstring. But the 76ers guard seemed to have shown some of his young teammates a hot spot in Miami afterwards.
NBA
NBC Sports

Simmons believes Warriors made huge trade deadline mistake

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Professional Baseball#Nhl#Japanese#National League Mvp#Yomiuri Giants#Sports Illustrated
wrestlingrumors.net

“Serious” Injury Takes Place At AEW Revolution

You never want to see what. There are all kinds of matches in wrestling and some of them can be incredibly dangerous. While a wrestler can be hurt in any kind of match, there are certain matches that crank up the risk even higher. That can lead to a variety of injuries and now it seems that one such match might have led to an injury that could put a star on the shelf.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy