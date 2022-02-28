Machine Identities are Essential for Securing Smart Manufacturing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Cybersecurity is a form of protection near and dear to many individuals. While older adults are more susceptible to identity theft and cybercrimes, falling victim to the illegal use of personal information can happen to anyone. In today’s digital age where much of our communication relies on using cellphones, computers, and other smart devices, how can we protect ourselves from falling into the trap of cyber thieves? If this is a question that you’ve been asking, then you’ll want to tune into Tuesday’s episode of AARP Real Possibilities.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO