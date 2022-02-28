ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Identities are Essential for Securing Smart Manufacturing

By brooke.crothers
securityboulevard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Identities are Essential for Securing Smart Manufacturing. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) puts networked sensors and intelligent devices directly on the manufacturing floor to collect data, drive artificial intelligence and do predictive analytics. IIoT transforms traditional, linear manufacturing supply chains into dynamic, interconnected systems that can more readily incorporate...

The Post and Courier

Bridgestone Americas investigating security incident, Graniteville manufacturing facility affected

Bridgestone Americas is currently investigating a potential information security incident that occurred early Sunday morning. Bridgestone Americas released a statement Sunday afternoon after operations halted. "We have launched a comprehensive investigation to quickly gather facts while working to ensure the security of our IT systems," according to the release. The...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
Forbes

Avoiding Pitfalls In Your Smart Manufacturing Implementation

I am the Managing Director of Arvense Group, a firm that helps engineering and manufacturing companies become more competitive. Smart manufacturing is all the buzz. In recent years, the costs of implementing smart manufacturing technologies have fallen significantly. I’ve found that this has benefited many manufacturing companies; however, it has come with an unintended consequence. Now the threshold for approving a new project is much lower in the organization. This can create a decentralized, scattered implementation approach, resulting in a suite of tools that aren’t aligned or connected.
TECHNOLOGY
cbs17

How to safeguard your smart home devices from security breaches

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You want to feel safe when you’re at home. But as our homes get smarter, it can mean sacrificing some privacy with the devices we use. You should be weary of the internet of things. It describes devices connected that make things convenient, but they also bring security risks.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Management#Smart Manufacturing#Internet Security#Machine Identities#Iiot Technologies#Rfid
ZDNet

Cloud security in 2022: A business guide to essential tools and best practices

Cloud computing services have become a vital tool for most businesses. It's a trend that has accelerated in recent years, with cloud-based services such as Zoom, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace and many others becoming the collaboration and productivity tools of choice for teams working remotely. While cloud quickly became...
TECHNOLOGY
KTEN.com

The Essential Guide to Security Deposit Insurance

Originally Posted On: https://rentsafe.lease/security-deposit-insurance/. Security deposits can be difficult for renters to pay. Most landlords require tenants to pay as much as triple the rent as security against missed rent payments and damage. These deposits make it prohibitive for renters to move into some rentals, and markets that favor renters have forced landlords to reduce the required deposit amount, increasing their risk of financial loss.
ECONOMY
WOOD

Cyber security expert shares best practices for identity protection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Cybersecurity is a form of protection near and dear to many individuals. While older adults are more susceptible to identity theft and cybercrimes, falling victim to the illegal use of personal information can happen to anyone. In today’s digital age where much of our communication relies on using cellphones, computers, and other smart devices, how can we protect ourselves from falling into the trap of cyber thieves? If this is a question that you’ve been asking, then you’ll want to tune into Tuesday’s episode of AARP Real Possibilities.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
itechpost.com

What You Need to Know About Data Security and Your Smart Vehicle

With the advent of smart vehicles, our cars are becoming more and more like computers on wheels. This raises a lot of questions about data security and privacy. What happens if someone hacks into your car's computer system? What information is being collected and stored about you and your driving habits? This article will explore some of the issues surrounding data security and smart vehicles and offer some tips for keeping your data safe.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Best Buy is running a huge sale on Lenovo Smart Clocks (standard and 'essential') right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Both the US and global smart speaker market are largely controlled by Amazon and Google nowadays, with Apple coming strong from behind thanks to the affordable HomePod mini, but if you're looking for something a little more basic than an Echo Show or Nest Hub, you might want to give Lenovo's Google Assistant-powered products a try as well.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

