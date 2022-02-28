ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Photos: Putin keeps his distance during meetings

By David Knowles,Yahoo News Photo Staff
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held two meetings with advisers and Cabinet members that yielded more extraordinary images of the lengths he has gone to in recent weeks to socially distance himself from others. With the ruble tumbling 30 percent on Monday as nations around the world unified...

www.aol.com

Comments / 38

TEE T
3d ago

well the devil's time is coming to an end in Russia. EVERY nation take heed. Love of MONEY AND POWER will be all OUR downfalls

Reply
4
Nicole Brathwaite
4d ago

he is so scared of been killed this looks like someone who is scared

Reply(1)
27
Jill Anderson-Lang
3d ago

He is a germaphobe. Those who work closest with him claim he washes his hands compulsively all day long. He's terrified of catching germs or illness and cannot stand to have anyone get to close to him

Reply
2
