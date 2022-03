Many television watchers recognize up-and-coming star Willa Fitzgerald as Emma Duval from the popular Scream: The TV Series. Fitgerald’s Emma was the original main protagonist in the hit series during the first two seasons of the popular horror series. Since then, we have certainly been noticing the striking actress in a variety of roles including her turn portraying Officer Roscoe Conklin in the original Amazon series Reacher. However, if you feel you have seen the actress before in some of your favorite primetime dramas, you may be right. In fact, the Reacher star even had a turn on the hit CBS Michael Weatherly-led courtroom drama, Bull.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO