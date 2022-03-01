ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rising gas prices heavily impact Las Vegas workers

By Joe Moeller
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pain at the pump from increasing gas prices is becoming a harsh reality for many valley businesses.

We are all noticing that a few bucks doesn’t get you as much gas in your tank anymore, with some stations costing as much as $4.15 per gallon.

People who need gas to make money are telling 8 News Now that times are not so easy right now. If you’re in the business of transporting products, chances are you’re paying more, like Greenfield and Company Wholesale Flowers near The Las Vegas Strip.

“Over the last two months, we have seen fuel prices go up per kilo on air freight every week,” said Bruce Greenfield of Greenfield and Company.

The shop imports flowers from around the world, distributes them to nearby states, and sells them to small shops and resorts.

Greenfield said that with gas prices on the rise, importing and delivery costs have gone up, forcing the business to make changes.

“It forced us to really shop better from our farms and work better deals with them to offset the expense of freight,” Greenfield said. “We don’t want our customers coming in and going, ‘What is it going to cost today?'”

For those who make a living transporting people, the costs of gasoline are also hitting them hard.

Daniel Brown is a private driver and ride share driver and fills up his tank every other day, and at the end of the day takes less home.

“Gas prices are up, almost five bucks a gallon. They haven’t adjusted the fair prices to our gas prices,” Brown said. “Tip your drivers, cash is better.”

Business owners are hoping that relief comes soon as they try to navigate the high costs.

“It is just going to happen until things settle down and changes are made,” Greenfield said.

He told 8 News Now that he will be keeping a close eye on the situation in Ukraine to see how much more it can impact the prices of gas.

Business
