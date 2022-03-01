ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beet-Based Vitality Supplements

By Laura McQuarrie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarden of Life's new range of Beet Supplements is optimized to support healthy aging, as well as liver function and heart health. Research from Garden of Life found...

WWLP 22News

Best cholesterol-lowering supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. High cholesterol is one of the most common health issues affecting people today. And while many people see some improvement by simply cutting back on high-cholesterol foods, most look to supplements for help. It can be tricky to pick a cholesterol-lowering supplement since different supplements target cholesterol in different ways. And since there are so many different supplements on the market, it’s hard to know which one is right for you.
Fstoppers

What Happen to Your Body If You Start Eating 2-3 Boiled Eggs a Day

Eggs are incredibly rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins (A, B2, B6, B12, D, E) and minerals (zinc, thiamin, riboflavin folate, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium iron, and copper), and also essential omega-3 fatty acids. Besides, despite what a lot of people think, eggs are rather low in calories, which makes...
MyWabashValley.com

Best hyaluronic acid supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally-occurring substance in the joints, skin and eyes. It provides healthy lubrication to keep you comfortable as you move through your day. Over time, the level of naturally-occurring hyaluronic acid decreases. When combined with certain wear-and-tear conditions in the joints (i.e., osteoarthritis), the lack of this crucial lubrication can cause pain and inflammation.
psychologytoday.com

Why Eating Beets Is Good for the Body and the Brain

Beets are good to eat during winter, because they keep well and preserve their nutrients. Research confirms several key health benefits of comsuming red beets. Red beets make for very tasty prebiotics. Many health professionals, myself included, believe that food is our medicine, which is why we must consider nutrition...
Daily Herald

This red velvet skillet cookie can't be 'beet'

"What are we making?" is the first thing I hear when my young students file in for their weekly class. "A giant cookie," I recently replied. Their delight was only slightly dampened when I told them we would be using beets and oranges in the recipe. I don't advocate "sneaking"...
Press Democrat

Roasted beets can’t be beat

Although beets are a cold-weather crop, we have them in the North Bay year-round these days. Between our fertile soil, microclimates, drought and climate change, you can be certain someone local is harvesting beets that will soon appear at a farmers market or farm stand near you. Beets are related...
Nature.com

Effect of berry-based supplements and foods on cognitive function: a systematic review

In the current decade, a growing body of evidence has proposed the correlation between diet and cognitive function or dementia in the ageing population. This study was designed to appraise discoveries from the randomized controlled trials to confirm the effects of berry-based supplements or foods on cognitive function in older adults. PubMed/MEDLINE, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, Web of Science, Scopus, EMBASE, Google Scholar, and ProQuest as well as SID, Magiran, and Iranmedex electronic databases were explored for human interventional studies up to March 2021. In total, eleven articles were identified using frozen blueberry (n"‰="‰4 studies), blueberry concentrate (n"‰="‰2), beverage (n"‰="‰3), capsule (n"‰="‰1), extract and powder (n"‰="‰1). These studies had been performed among older people with no recognized cognitive impairment or mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The primary outcomes included global cognitive function, psychomotor function, learning and memory, working memory capacity, executive functions, and brain perfusion/activity. To our knowledge, this is the first systematic review of available clinical trials on the effects of berry-based supplements and foods on cognitive performances as well as brain perfusion parameters among the elderly with normal cognition or MCI. Existing evidence concludes that berry-based supplements and foods have beneficial effects on resting brain perfusion, cognitive function, memory performance, executive functioning, processing speed, and attention indices.
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
PIX11

Beet and kale salad with RubyFrost apples and creamy tangy dressing

Fruit and vegetables always taste better when theyr’e in season. Many of you may only think of apples in the fall but, many varieties are in season this month! So today, we’re going to show you how to make a Beet and Kale Salad with RubyFrost Apples and Creamy Tangy Dressing. We’ll also show you […]
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
marthastewart.com

How to Plant, Grow, and Care for Beets

Beets—which are also known by their less popular name, beetroot—are the edible taproot portion of the beet plant, says Natasha Nicholes, the executive director of We Sow We Grow. "They just happen to grow large and round or oblong instead of straight down like other plants (I'm looking at you, carrots and parsnips)," she says. According to Nicholes, these veggies are high in potassium, vitamin A, iron, antioxidants, and other nutrients, while also being low in calories. To enjoy this healthful harvest, here's what you need to do.
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
Freethink

New antidepressant helps patients in just three days

A new antidepressant appears to provide faster relief to people suffering major depressive disorder (MDD), according to a new study. If approved by the FDA, the drug could be combined with standard treatments in the short term to quickly reduce patients’ symptoms and stabilize their mental health. Why it...
