Beet-Based Vitality Supplements

In the current decade, a growing body of evidence has proposed the correlation between diet and cognitive function or dementia in the ageing population. This study was designed to appraise discoveries from the randomized controlled trials to confirm the effects of berry-based supplements or foods on cognitive function in older adults. PubMed/MEDLINE, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, Web of Science, Scopus, EMBASE, Google Scholar, and ProQuest as well as SID, Magiran, and Iranmedex electronic databases were explored for human interventional studies up to March 2021. In total, eleven articles were identified using frozen blueberry (n"‰="‰4 studies), blueberry concentrate (n"‰="‰2), beverage (n"‰="‰3), capsule (n"‰="‰1), extract and powder (n"‰="‰1). These studies had been performed among older people with no recognized cognitive impairment or mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The primary outcomes included global cognitive function, psychomotor function, learning and memory, working memory capacity, executive functions, and brain perfusion/activity. To our knowledge, this is the first systematic review of available clinical trials on the effects of berry-based supplements and foods on cognitive performances as well as brain perfusion parameters among the elderly with normal cognition or MCI. Existing evidence concludes that berry-based supplements and foods have beneficial effects on resting brain perfusion, cognitive function, memory performance, executive functioning, processing speed, and attention indices.

