Agencies continue search after fatal officer-involved shooting in Maumelle

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A multiagency search is still underway in northern Pulaski County after an Arkansas Department of Corrections sergeant was shot and killed while searching for an alleged shooter.

29-year-old Sgt. Joshua Caudell was rushed to the hospital after dogs used by the ADC to track persons of interest alerted to the wanted man under a trailer – who then shot Caudell. He later died at the hospital.

Caudell has been with the ADC since 2012 and leaves behind a wife and three kids.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies were initially called to Corvallis Road near Highway 365 around 8:00 Sunday evening for a welfare check when they heard gunshots upon arrival aimed at officers. Once inside the home, they discovered the shooter had already left.

Deputies searched for the person of interest – later identified to be Demark Lee Jordan – throughout the night. A SWAT team was called in to assist, as well as the ADC tracking dogs along with Sgt. Caudell.

At about 4 Monday morning, those dogs found the shooter hiding under a trailer on Overstreet Rd, only a few blocks away. When officers got close, the shooter then fired, hitting Caudell, and escaping.

Multiple agencies including PCSO, ADC, Arkansas State Police, Maumelle Police, North Little Rock Police, and Game and Fish all responded to assist with the manhunt, which focused on Overstreet and surrounding areas. Drones and a National Guard helicopter were also used.

the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Pulaski County Special School District security Monday evening to inform them that the search for the suspect Monday was concluded. Authorities believe the suspect is no longer in the area.

Pine Forest Elementary School, Maumelle Middle and High School will operate as normal on Tuesday with additional security supplied by PCSSD along with Maumelle Police to ensure safety for students and staff.

As of 10 p.m. Monday night, the investigation continues and Jordan has not been found.

