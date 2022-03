Elden Ring servers will be going down for maintenance in the next few days. Earlier today, February 28, the official Elden Ring Twitter account announced that servers on all systems would be undergoing maintenance in the next few days. Because of the nature of said maintenance, servers have to be taken offline while the work is being carried out, so you won't be able to use co-op or any other online features during this time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO