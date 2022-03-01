Bengals fan battling ALS donating $10k leftover from fundraising campaign to help find cure

Paul and Sarah Miracle captured the hearts of Bengals fans during Cincinnati’s historic playoff run to the Super Bowl and now they’re making good on their promise to give back with money left over from their online fundraisers that got them to each one of the Bengals’ playoff games this year.

Paul was diagnosed in December 2019 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a progressive neurological disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. In January, he told News Center 7′s James Rider that the 2021-22 season could be his last to watch his beloved Bengals.

People’s donations helped the Miracles get to all of the Bengals’ playoff games this year. Each week of the playoff, they said all the money left over from their GoFundMe would go toward ALS research.

Paul and Sarah said they have $10,000 leftover and it will all be going to the cause they care so much about.

“[It’s] incredible how many wonderful people there are in this world and I just want to really thank them,” Paul Miracle said.

They both wanted to thank everyone from the anonymous donors that sent them thousands of dollars, to the people who shared the story and even Rider, who first told their story on TV.

“And I want to thank you, sir, from the bottom of my heart,” Paul Miracle said.

This Bengals season was about the father and daughter making memories that would last the rest of their lives and they did just that.

“The experience, it left me speechless,” Sarah Miracle said.

Paul called it an amazing experience and said he was even recognized by people who saw his story.

“Meeting all the celebrities that we met. Jessie Bates’ mother. she came up, recognized us [and] wanted a picture with us,” Paul Miracle said.

Paul said he was on his way to his seat when he could hear Sarah behind him saying, “Dad wait, they want your picture.”

Paul and Sarah are looking to raise more money for their cause on July 23 at the 2nd Annual Chef Paul Food Truck Rally at Springboro North Park. Paul operated a food truck prior to his diagnosis and proceeds from the even will go toward ALS research.

