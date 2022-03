Restaurants are re-opening, mask mandates are lifting, and people in the mid-valley are returning to work and pre-COVID-19 employment rates. But that’s a problem, say state economists, because there weren’t enough workers to fill job vacancies even before fear of one the deadliest viruses in the nation’s history sent people home for two years of social distancing and Zoom meetings.

